Alpine has unveiled its new car for the upcoming Formula One season, which will see it continue the recent trend of competing with different liveries.

Both liveries feature large chunks of black carbon fibre, a growing theme for F1 teams looking to shed weight on their current cars.

For the first eight races, the predominant trim will be the pink of sponsor BWT, and it will revert to blue for the remaining 16 races of the year.

Last year the team carried a fully pink car at the opening two races, in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

Alpine will use two liveries in 2024. Alpine F1

Alpine said the new car, dubbed the A524, is "completely revised" from its predecessor, which finished sixth in the championship.

The French team will race with the all-French pairing of Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly for the second season in a row.

Alpine hope to use 2024 to rebuild after a tumultuous year behind the scenes, which saw the departure of CEO Laurent Rossi, team boss Otmar Szafnauer, sporting director Alan Permane and chief technical officer Pat Fry in the space of a few months.

Alpine will be looking to re-establish itself ahead of Aston Martin, who finished fifth last year, and move its way back into the pack of teams chasing Red Bull's dominant outfit in front.

Alpine is unlike most of its rivals in that its F1 operation is based across two nations, with an aerodynamic factory in Enstone, UK and an engine facility in Viry, France.