Red Bull boss Christian Horner's hearing into allegations of inappropriate behaviour started in London on Friday.

Horner, accused by an F1 team employee of controlling behaviour and text messages, has strenuously denied the claims made against him.

Red Bull's wider company, which instigated the investigation, said it takes the allegations "extremely seriously."

Sources have told ESPN a verdict from the hearing is not expected on Friday but should come next week.

The investigation is a major threat to Horner's role at the team, which he has held since 2005. Reports in Germany and Austria have suggested there is pressure from above for Horner to voluntarily step down, although sources have told ESPN he has no intention of doing so.

Christian Horner has led Red Bull to seven drivers' championships and six constructors' titles. Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

The company hopes to have the matter resolved before Red Bull's 2024 F1 season launch event on Feb. 14 at its Milton Keynes headquarters.

Horner was not suspended by the company and has worked at the team's Milton Keynes office since news of the investigation broke on Monday.

Under Horner's leadership, Red Bull has won six constructors' championships and seven drivers' championships, including three in a row from Max Verstappen coming into this season. In 2023, Horner led Red Bull to the most dominant season ever recorded in F1, with the team winning all but one of the 22 races.

F1's new season starts with the Bahrain Grand Prix on March 3.