Aston Martin's Formula One team has launched the car it hopes will close the gap to reigning champions Red Bull in 2024.

The team says the new car, named AMR24, is an evolution of last year's model, which started the season competing for regular podiums but lost ground to its main rivals midway through the year.

After running in second place early in the 2023 season, Aston Martin finished fifth in last year's championship, 22 points behind McLaren, 126 off Ferrari, 129 off Mercedes and 580 points off Red Bull.

Despite the significant gap to the front, technical director Dan Fallows is confident his team learned lessons from its 2023 campaign and believes Red Bull's rivals will all close the gap to the front of the grid this season.

"I think, inevitably, when you have a team that's doing as well as Red Bull have done since 2022, it's inevitable that there will be some kind of convergence on their solutions," Fallows said.

"I think, with the regulations that we have now, it is not particularly easy to have cars that are visually very different, so it's inevitable, I think, that we would see some of that convergence. I think what's in many ways more interesting is the convergence in lap times that we've seen -- people are getting very close.

"We're really into finding lap time now from things that are smaller details, the more kind of detailed elements of the floor and other parts of the car. But there's still a lot of lap time to come.

"We take the approach that Red Bull are absolutely beatable, that's what we're chasing after we're focusing on them, and that's what we're aiming for."