Ferrari has launched the car it hopes can take the fight to Red Bull in 2024, the SF-24.

The new car has largely stayed true to the colour scheme of previous years, although there are now flashes of white and yellow -- the background colour of the company's famous logo -- to accompany the team's shade of red and the secondary black.

This year Ferrari will look to build on late gains made in 2023, which included Carlos Sainz recording the only non-Red Bull victory of the season at the Singapore Grand Prix.

The team said it wants to provide Sainz and Charles Leclerc with "a car that is easy to drive and that reacts predictably with, as a starting point, the positive feeling the drivers had in the cockpit over the final few races of last season."

Ferrari hopes the SF-24 can help narrow the gap to last year's runaway constructors' championship winners Red Bull. Scuderia Ferrari

Ferrari made big changes to its strategy team coming into last season and team boss Fred Vasseur said the work to improve the race operation will continue into this year.

"We must be more clinical and effective in how we manage the races, making bold choices, in order to get the best possible result at every Grand Prix," Vasseur said.

Technical director Enrico Cardile said: "With the SF-24 we wanted to create a completely new platform and in fact, every area of the car has been redesigned, even if our starting point was the development direction we adopted last year."

The team will roll out the new car at the Fiorano test circuit in Italy on Tuesday.

Ferrari has already made headlines ahead of the new season with the blockbuster signing of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton for 2025.