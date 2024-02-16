Christian Horner says he is "very focused" on the upcoming season, while he awaits the outcome of an internal investigation into a complaint of inappropriate behaviour. (0:59)

Red Bull boss Christian Horner has confirmed he will be in the paddock when Formula One pre-season testing begins in Bahrain on Feb. 21, despite being subject to an ongoing internal investigation into alleged inappropriate behaviour.

An F1 employee has accused Horner of controlling behaviour and inappropriate text messages.

Horner, who had a hearing on the matter in London on Feb. 9, has strenuously denied the allegations.

On Thursday, at the launch of Red Bull's car for the new season, he told ESPN he is "absolutely" sure he will keep his job into the new season and labelled the investigation a distraction ahead of the new season.

With no defined timeline for a verdict, Horner also confirmed: "I will be in Bahrain."

The Sakhir International Circuit hosts three days of testing from Feb. 21 before the opening race of the season at the same venue on March 2.

Races come thick and fast from that point, with Bahrain forming a double header with Saudi Arabia's race on March 9.

Sources have told ESPN there may not be a decision on Horner's future before the first race of the year.

Horner has not been suspended since the investigation started and has largely worked as normal.

He was present with the team at Silverstone on Tuesday as it conducted a promotional filming event with its new car, the RB20, and was prominently involved in the launch event on Thursday.

Horner has been Red Bull boss since the founding of the team in 2004 and has overseen two periods of dominance, one between 2010 and 2013 and another since 2021, which has seen the team win three straight drivers' championships and back-to-back constructors' titles.

In 2023, Red Bull recorded the most dominant season of all time, winning 21 of the 22 races in the year.