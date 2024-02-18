Christian Horner says he is "very focused" on the upcoming season, while he awaits the outcome of an internal investigation into a complaint of inappropriate behaviour. (0:59)

Formula One has urged reigning world champions Red Bull to resolve its investigation into team boss Christian Horner as quickly as possible.

Horner faces allegations from a Red Bull employee of controlling behaviour and inappropriate text messages.

Horner, who faced a hearing on the matter in London on Feb. 9, has strenuously denied the allegations and told ESPN he is confident he will remain as team boss.

The issue looks set to linger as the season gets underway, with Horner due to travel with the team to Bahrain for preseason testing, which starts on Feb. 21.

Sources within the team have told ESPN they are are hopeful a resolution will come ahead of the opening race -- the Bahrain Grand Prix on March 2 -- but there is no defined timeline for a decision.

In a statement released on Sunday, F1 said a swift resolution is needed.

"We hope that the matter will be clarified at the earliest opportunity after a fair and thorough process," the statement read.

"We have noted Red Bull has instigated an independent investigation into internal allegations at Red Bull Racing.

"We will not comment further at this time."

The sport's governing body, the FIA, has declined to comment while the investigation is ongoing.

Horner has led Red Bull since the team's inception in 2004.

In that time he has helped turn them into one of the most formidable teams in the history of the sport.

Horner has overseen two periods of dominance, one between 2010 and 2013 and the other spanning the last three seasons, which has seen the team claim the drivers' title three times and the constructors' title twice.