Christian Horner has been team principal of Red Bull's F1 team since its inception in 2005. Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has been cleared of misconduct following an investigation into accusations of inappropriate behaviour by a team employee.

The team's parent company, Red Bull GmbH, initiated the independent probe in early February after Horner was accused of controlling and inappropriate behaviour by a member of Red Bull's F1 team.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Red Bull said: "The independent investigation into the allegations made against Mr Horner is complete, and Red Bull can confirm that the grievance has been dismissed. The complainant has a right of appeal.

"Red Bull is confident that the investigation has been fair, rigorous and impartial. The investigation report is confidential and contains the private information of the parties and third parties who assisted in the investigation, and therefore we will not be commenting further out of respect for all concerned.

"Red Bull will continue striving to meet the highest workplace standards."

Horner, 50, strongly denied the allegations when news of the investigation broke on Feb. 5. He has continued in his role throughout the process, and will remain as Red Bull team principal.

Pressure was mounting on Red Bull to resolve the situation before the opening round of the 2024 Formula One season in Bahrain this weekend, with F1 itself calling for a resolution at the "earliest opportunity."

Over the weekend, Jim Farley, CEO of Ford, wrote to Red Bull's parent company to state the American car giant is "increasingly frustrated" by the length of the investigation and the lack of transparency. Ford is set to partner Red Bull's F1 engine division from 2026 onward.

Speaking ahead of the announcement, Red Bull's three-time world champion Max Verstappen was asked if he fully supported Horner and said he trusted the process.

"Well I'm trusting the process, that's what's happening right now, that's the thing that I mentioned with it," he said. "When you talk about performance, it's of course very important that everyone sticks together."

Horner has been in charge of the team since its inception in 2005. Under his guidance, Red Bull has won six constructors' championships and seven drivers' championships, three of which have come consecutively with Max Verstappen since 2021.

Red Bull comes into the new season off the back of the most dominant season in history, which saw the team win 21 of the 22 races.

The Bahrain Grand Prix gets underway on Saturday, March 2.