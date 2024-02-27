Red Bull's Max Verstappen, Christian Horner and Sergio Perez look ahead to the upcoming F1 season. (0:59)

Christian Horner should discover the outcome of the Red Bull investigation into allegations of inappropriate behaviour by the end of Wednesday, sources have told ESPN.

Horner has strenuously denied claims of controlling and inappropriate behaviour made by an employee of his F1 team.

The investigation was prompted by the team's parent company, Red Bull GmbH, and conducted by an independent barrister.

Sources have told ESPN the investigation concluded at the end of last week.

A report of over 100 pages is now believed to be with Red Bull's board in Austria and the outcome should be made public on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Christian Horner has been in Bahrain for preseason testing with Red Bull. Getty

There has been growing pressure on Red Bull to resolve the matter before the season's opening race, the Bahrain Grand Prix, on March 2.

At the weekend Jim Farley, CEO of Ford, wrote to Red Bull's parent company to state the American car giant is "increasingly frustrated" by the length of the investigation and the lack of transparency in what has been happening. Ford is set to partner Red Bull's F1 engine division from 2026 onwards.

Red Bull's superstar driver and reigning world champion Max Verstappen last week said he and the team want the matter sorted as soon as possible.

Earlier this month F1 also called for a speedy resolution to the process.

It is believed any verdict or decision over Horner's future will be communicated with minimal detail given publicly due to confidentiality matters.

Horner was present in Bahrain last week as normal during F1's preseason testing but declined to comment further on the investigation when probed by journalists.

Horner has been Red Bull boss since its inception in 2004 and has helped guide the team to seven drivers' and six constructors' championships in that time.

The saga has cast a shadow over Red Bull's preparations for the new season, where it remains heavy favourite to claim both championships for a third straight season.