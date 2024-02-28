Max Verstappen has said he is "trusting the process" over the result of the investigation into Red Bull boss Christian Horner following allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

Horner has been under investigation by Red Bull's parent company for allegations of inappropriate behaviour, which he has strongly denied.

A decision is expected on Wednesday, before practice begins on Thursday for the season opening race in Bahrain.

The two-time world champion said he hopes it is "resolved very soon" when asked by reporters on Wednesday.

"It doesn't [affect me], I'm very focused on the performance of the car, myself and hopefully it will be resolved very soon.

"I'm trusting the process, that's what's happening right now. That's the thing that I mention with it. But besides that, when you talk about performance, it's very important that everyone sticks together."

When asked if Horner's absence would diminish Verstappen's chance at a third world title, the 26-year-old said Horner, 50, is an important part of the team, and Red Bull is focused on performance ahead of the weekend and "excited to get going again.

"He is very important otherwise he wouldn't be in that position for such a long time. Let's say if your team boss disappears for whatever reason for one or two races not much is going to happen because everyone is in their role, and they know what to do in the short term and it's all about people management over time. Then of course things will start to be different, one of the leaders starts to not be there anymore, but we are not thinking like that.

"Like I said before we trust the process that we are in as a team to see what the outcome will be. Besides that everyone is focused on the performance here at the track and everyone is in a good mood and excited to get going again."