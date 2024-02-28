Bahrain's Sakhir circuit has filled troublesome drains with concrete and carried out additional welding work ahead of Saturday's season-opener after loose covers halted Formula One testing last week.
The governing FIA said in a note on Wednesday that remedial works had been carried out around turns seven and 11, with welding at certain areas around the track.
- Unlapped: How to listen or watch ESPN's F1 show
Red Bull's Max Verstappen had said last week that more checks were needed after testing was halted two days in a row amid fears the latest high-downforce cars were making such incidents more likely with their aerodynamic suction.
"Maybe these kind of things can be checked a bit more," Verstappen said. "We know that this is a potential problem with these cars and when you go to certain tracks you know where the drain covers are."
The separate incidents revived memories of a more serious one that caused considerable and costly damage to Carlos Sainz's Ferrari during practice for last November's inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix.