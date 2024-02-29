Nate Saunders reacts to Christian Horner being cleared of misconduct ahead of the start of the 2024 F1 season. (2:31)

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has insisted the reigning Formula One champions have never been more unified after he was cleared of misconduct following an investigation into a team employee's accusations of inappropriate behaviour.

The team's parent company, Red Bull GmbH, launched an independent investigation in early February after a complaint about Horner using inappropriate and controlling behaviour towards an employee.

On Thursday, Horner said he has now turned his attention to the upcoming season, which starts in Bahrain on Saturday.

"Look, I'm just pleased that the process is over. I obviously can't comment about it but we're here very much to focus now on the Grand Prix and the season ahead and trying to defend both of our titles," Horner told Sky Sports.

Asked if the team was still unified, Horner said: "Within the team it's never been stronger."

Christian Horner maintains his team has never been more unified. Mark Thompson/Getty Images

In a statement issued Wednesday, Red Bull GmbH said: "The independent investigation into the allegations made against Mr Horner is complete, and Red Bull can confirm that the grievance has been dismissed. The complainant has a right of appeal.

"Red Bull is confident that the investigation has been fair, rigorous and impartial. The investigation report is confidential and contains the private information of the parties and third parties who assisted in the investigation, and therefore we will not be commenting further out of respect for all concerned.

"Red Bull will continue striving to meet the highest workplace standards."

Horner, who has been the Red Bull team boss since its inception in 2005, has strongly denied any allegations since they surfaced, and insisted he would keep his position.

Red Bull has won six constructors' and seven drivers' championships under his guidance, with last year the most dominant season by a team in F1 history as they won 21 of 22 races.

The Bahrain Grand Prix gets under way Saturday, March 2.