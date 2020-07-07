Fantasy baseball prospects: Top 50 for 2020 relaunched

For years, I have started this list by saying something to the effect of these rankings are unlike traditional rankings. After the events over the past 12 weeks, truer words have never been typed. The current world of prospecting is completely different from what we have become accustomed to. Instead, we are left with summer camp and player pools.

Below, the top-50 list has been modified to reflect the current environment as best as one could. Teams, for the most part, have included their top prospects as part of their 60-man pool. There is a lot of talent out there to choose from. Will teams use them? That's the question that keeps us intrigued.

1. Luis Robert, OF, Chicago White Sox

For the second straight year, the South Side of Chicago has a potential stud outfielder knocking on the door of the majors. It was Eloy Jimenez last year. Robert gets the nod this year, and he has the potential to be even better, as he possesses not only power but speed. Until 2019, the power was more projection than production, but that changed quickly, with 32 combined home runs across three levels and an additional 43 other extra-base hits. He also swiped 36 total bases and crossed home plate 108 times. It's plus-raw power that is now game power, with plus-speed and the ability to play center field with a strong arm. He has a superstar profile, and with the service time question answered by a long-term extension, he is someone who warrants draft consideration immediately.

SUMMER UPDATE: Robert narrowly remains at the top of the list. He is a multipurpose player on an offense that should be a lot of fun. If he were a middle infielder, he would be a unanimous choice for No. 1 in 2020, but you could make the case for No. 2 and 3 on my list as well. To me, in a shortened format, a player that can provide value in a bunch of categories will be key. Robert has a special blend of power and speed in a lineup that projects to score a lot. That means a combination of home runs and steals, which should lead to a bunch of runs scored. Without service time concerns, he should get as much playing time as a 60-game season can provide.