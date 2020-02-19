Fantasy baseball: Veterans you can bag at a discount

I have nothing against Luis Robert, Gavin Lux, Jo Adell or any other top prospect on the verge of blossoming onto the big league baseball scene in 2020. Perhaps it is simply assumed they will be fine, but Minnesota Twins designated hitter Nelson Cruz actually hit 41 home runs in 2019. OK, everyone homered a lot, but Cruz also hit .311 with a career-best 1.031 OPS (fourth in baseball). Yet there is no shortage of high-profile young hitters going ahead of Cruz in most drafts (Gleyber Torres and Yoan Moncada among them), all of whom he bested on the final 2019 Player Rater.

