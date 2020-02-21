        <
        >
          EXCLUSIVE CONTENT
          Get ESPN+

          Fantasy baseball: What to watch for this spring

          It may take a bit of time before each manager's final decisions on who gets to play and in what roles come into focus. EPA
          6:58 AM ET
          • Eric KarabellESPN Senior Writer
            Close
            • ESPN contributor on TV, radio, podcasts, blogs, Magazine
            • Charter member of FSWA Hall of Fame
            • Author of "The Best Philadelphia Sports Arguments"
            Follow on Twitter

          The St. Louis Cardinals check almost every box when it comes to what fantasy managers should be watching for this spring training. Uncertainty with a starting player or two, as well as the lineup? You got it. A key injury in the rotation and several battles to decide who starts games in April, plus an established big-leaguer that might or might not start? Yep, that's certainly present as well. A hot prospect or two who could win a job and become relevant? Sure! Essentially no current clarity when it comes to the back of the bullpen? Incredible! Relative ambiguity is everywhere for the defending NL Central champions.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices