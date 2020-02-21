Fantasy baseball: What to watch for this spring

The St. Louis Cardinals check almost every box when it comes to what fantasy managers should be watching for this spring training. Uncertainty with a starting player or two, as well as the lineup? You got it. A key injury in the rotation and several battles to decide who starts games in April, plus an established big-leaguer that might or might not start? Yep, that's certainly present as well. A hot prospect or two who could win a job and become relevant? Sure! Essentially no current clarity when it comes to the back of the bullpen? Incredible! Relative ambiguity is everywhere for the defending NL Central champions.
