          Which hitters will lose the most HRs if the ball isn't juiced in 2020?

          Jorge Soler racked up 48 home runs last season. Is he due for a big dip in production if the ball isn't juiced in 2020? AP Photo/Charlie Riedel
          10:16 AM ET
          • Todd ZolaFantasy
            • Writing on fantasy baseball game theory and player analysis since 1997
            • Winner of the 2013 Fantasy Sports Writer's Association Best Baseball Article
          "Now you tell me." -- The proverbial famous last words said after finding out pertinent information when it's too late to use it to your advantage.

          Unfortunately, when it comes to how the 2020 baseball will play in terms of power, we'll probably know 350 games into the season -- again, too late to incorporate into draft preparation.

          However, it is possible to assemble a list of players who are most likely to be affected if the baseball reverts to 2018's traits.

          Before delving into the methodology to unearth the players in danger of losing power, here's a brief explanation of how the aforementioned 350 games was determined. Below is a table showing monthly HR% (home run per plate appearance) from 2015-2019.

