When fantasy players prepare for their drafts, they often start by trying to identify which 2019 breakouts are for real (Fernando Tatis!) and which young players are ready to take the next step forward (Luis Robert!). Ummm, yeah... it's a hard pass from me on both of them.

ESPN + Subscribe to ESPN+ to get access to all premium articles, Fantasy tools, plus thousands of live sporting events and ESPN Originals for just $4.99/mo! Subscribe Now Already an ESPN+ subscriber? Log in here.