        <
        >
          EXCLUSIVE CONTENT
          Get ESPN+

          How to optimize your fantasy roster for stolen bases

          Kolten Wong finished 12th in the majors last season with 24 stolen bases. Rick Ulreich/Icon Sportswire
          12:40 PM ET
          • Todd ZolaFantasy
            Close
            • Writing on fantasy baseball game theory and player analysis since 1997
            • Winner of the 2013 Fantasy Sports Writer's Association Best Baseball Article
            Follow on Twitter

          Last season was a record setting year. The Minnesota Twins and New York Yankees shattered the previous team high with respect to home runs. More long balls were swatted in 2019 than any season in MLB history.

          Lost in the shuffle was the decline in steals. With sluggers knocking the ball out of the yard at a historical clip, the running game waned. In fact, last year was the first season since 1972 to average fewer than one steal per game. That isn't one steal per team, per game, that's both teams combined.

          While the dearth of steals was barely discussed in the mainstream media, astute fantasy players were aware of the trend. With fewer stolen bases populating the category in rotisserie scoring, it required fewer bags to gain standings points. Those in daily leagues sagely played matchups, looking to activate their stolen base contributors while facing batteries less adept at controlling the running game.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices