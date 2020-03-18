Fantasy baseball closers: Anderson, Doolittle, Diaz among risers/fallers

Some of us are trying to avoid getting too excited about Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Nick Anderson, but following his acquisition from the Miami Marlins last trade deadline day, he faced 78 hitters and struck out 41 of them. He walked two. Anderson dominated, and the only thing missing on his ledger to send fantasy managers into a statistical tizzy were saves. Then, this February, the Rays shipped closer Emilio Pagan to the Padres. We do not know for sure that Anderson is the new Tampa closer, but we can dream about the potential numbers. Sign up for free fantasy baseball Don't wait until it's too late! Baseball's Opening Day is Thursday, March 26. Will you be ready? Create or join a league today >>

Everything you need to compete >>

>>>ESPN Fantasy Baseball Closer Chart

What if Anderson continues to not only whiff more than half the hitters he faces in 2020 but becomes the primary closer and piles on saves too? That is what