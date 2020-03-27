Fantasy Insights: Rays hope all the pieces fit

Spring is here and Eric Karabell misses baseball, so he is going to write about all 30 MLB teams over the next few months, covering myriad player values and his general thoughts for what he hopes will ultimately be a fruitful 2020 season.

Let's continue our look into the 2020 season with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Top fantasy storyline: In 2018, left-hander Blake Snell won 21 games with a 1.89 ERA and a 0.97 WHIP. Last season, right-hander Tyler Glasnow posted a 1.78 ERA and a 0.89 WHIP over 12 starts. Wow, what a duo! They should be top-10 fantasy starters! Well ... Snell's compromised left elbow necessitated a cortisone shot in March, and he would have missed the start of the season had it started on time. Glasnow missed much of 2019 with forearm tightness, which is often a precursor to major elbow surgery. Sure, these fellows could be great, but do not assume a shortened season aids them, either.

Oh, and one more thing: When will Wander wander into the major leagues?