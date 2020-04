Recently, I conducted a mock draft experiment and a follow-up shadow drafting exercise based on standard rotisserie scoring. Now it's time to focus on points leagues. For this study, I participated in five standard ESPN points league mocks, drafting each from the six-hole. The objective is determining the optimal manner to set up the rankings cheat sheet.

