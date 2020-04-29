Fantasy Insights: Who will get the bullpen saves for Braves?

Spring is here, and Eric Karabell misses baseball, so he is going to write about all 30 MLB teams during the next few months, covering myriad player values and his general thoughts for what he hopes will ultimately be a fruitful 2020 season.

Next up, the Atlanta Braves!

Top fantasy storyline: The defending NL East champs appear loaded again, led at the top of the lineup by awesome youngster Ronald Acuna Jr., one of three or perhaps four legit contenders for honors as the first overall fantasy pick. There also seems to be much debate about the closer role, with fantasy managers generally choosing the one not expected to get the majority of the saves.

Karabell's 2020 Fantasy Insights American League East

NYY | TB | BOS | TOR | BAL American League Central

MIN | CLE | CHW | KC | DET American League West

HOU | OAK | TEX | LAA | SEA National League East

ATL | WSH | NYM | PHI | MIA National League Central

STL | MIL | CHC | CIN | PIT National League West

LAD | ARI | SF | COL | SD

What's new: Josh Donaldson