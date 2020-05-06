Fantasy Insights: Steals aplenty in 2020 for Phillies?

Spring is here and Eric Karabell misses baseball, so he is going to write about all 30 MLB teams, covering myriad player values and his general thoughts for what he hopes will ultimately be a fruitful 2020 season.

Next up, the Philadelphia Phillies!

Top fantasy storyline: The newsworthy first year of the very expensive Bryce Harper era -- and he will be here forever -- went well enough statistically, with similar production to his final season in Washington, but it did not result in a postseason berth. Harper obviously cannot do it all alone, and he remains a polarizing figure in both the real and fantasy world. Is he worth the money? Is he worth a second-round fantasy pick? Chances are Harper will always be worth a good debate until he delivers October magic and a fantasy season similar to 2015.

What's new: Philadelphia's offseason acquisitions offer a decidedly