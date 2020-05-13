Fantasy Insights: Should you buy into Mark Canha's 2019 breakout campaign?

Spring is here and Eric Karabell misses baseball, so he is going to write about all 30 MLB teams, covering myriad player values and his general thoughts for what he hopes will ultimately be a fruitful 2020 season.

Next up, the Oakland Athletics!

Top fantasy storyline: People seem to be talking equally about the stunning season shortstop Marcus Semien provided and the upside of young left-handed pitchers waiting for the opportunity -- and health -- to shine. Sean Manaea could be the ace in 2020 and well beyond, while Jesus Luzardo and A.J. Puk boast similar upside and productivity -- and perhaps opportunity. As for Semien, the No. 3 finisher in the AL MVP race and a top-25 hitter on the ESPN Player Rater, perhaps he cannot duplicate that season again, but do not underrate him.

Karabell's 2020 Fantasy Insights American League East

NYY | TB | BOS | TOR | BAL American League Central

MIN | CLE | CHW | KC | DET American League West

HOU | OAK | TEX | LAA | SEA National League East

ATL | WSH | NYM | PHI | MIA National League Central

STL | MIL | CHC | CIN | PIT National League West

LAD | ARI | SF | COL | SD

What's new: Not