Fantasy Insights: Fishing for value on a thin Mariners squad

Spring is here and Eric Karabell misses baseball, so he is going to write about all 30 MLB teams, covering myriad player values and his general thoughts for what he hopes will ultimately be a fruitful 2020 season.

Next up, Seattle Mariners!

Top fantasy storyline: Well, this is clearly not a good team -- though five clubs lost more games in 2019 -- and in most of the mixed drafts I have already participated in, only one Mariner went at all, and he happens to be the one I keep telling people to avoid. OK, so perhaps outfielder Mallex Smith is a nice fellow, and he might even lead the league in stolen bases again, but it is the same with speedy infielder Dee Gordon: This does not make them good fantasy options. Oh yeah, Gordon is still here, too. Not many storylines for fantasy here.

Karabell's 2020 Fantasy Insights American League East

NYY | TB | BOS | TOR | BAL American League Central

MIN | CLE | CHW | KC | DET American League West

HOU | OAK | TEX | LAA | SEA National League East

ATL | WSH | NYM | PHI | MIA National League Central

STL | MIL | CHC | CIN | PIT National League West

LAD | ARI | SF | COL | SD

What's new: For the first time since 2004,