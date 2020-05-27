Fantasy Insights: Just how high is the ceiling for Brewers 2B Keston Hiura?

Spring is here and Eric Karabell misses baseball, so he is going to write about all 30 MLB teams, covering myriad player values and his general thoughts for what he hopes will ultimately be a fruitful 2020 season.

Next up, the Milwaukee Brewers!

Top fantasy storyline: Outfielder Christian Yelich, in his two seasons in Wisconsin, has hit 80 home runs, stolen 52 bases, won a pair of batting titles and very nearly a second NL MVP award. In other words, he has been awesome and become a worthy pick for the No. 1 fantasy option. Long gone are his years in Miami, when we eagerly awaited the breakout. He broke out, and then some.

