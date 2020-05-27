        <
          Fantasy Insights: Just how high is the ceiling for Brewers 2B Keston Hiura?

          Keston Hiura piled up 19 homers and nine steals in just 84 games during his rookie campaign. How high is his ceiling in 2020? EPA/ERIK S. LESSER
          8:49 AM ET
          • Eric KarabellESPN Senior Writer
            • ESPN contributor on TV, radio, podcasts, blogs, Magazine
            • Charter member of FSWA Hall of Fame
            • Author of "The Best Philadelphia Sports Arguments"
          Spring is here and Eric Karabell misses baseball, so he is going to write about all 30 MLB teams, covering myriad player values and his general thoughts for what he hopes will ultimately be a fruitful 2020 season.

          Next up, the Milwaukee Brewers!

          Top fantasy storyline: Outfielder Christian Yelich, in his two seasons in Wisconsin, has hit 80 home runs, stolen 52 bases, won a pair of batting titles and very nearly a second NL MVP award. In other words, he has been awesome and become a worthy pick for the No. 1 fantasy option. Long gone are his years in Miami, when we eagerly awaited the breakout. He broke out, and then some.

          What's new: More than half of the