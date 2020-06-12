        <
          More MLB draft fantasy favorites: Will Aaron Sabato or Blaze Jordan emerge?

          Minnesota's pick of Aaron Sabato could pay long-term fantasy dividends. After all, Nelson Cruz isn't going to play forever.
          10:35 AM ET
          Eric Karabell
          The Minnesota Twins smashed a record 307 home runs in 2019 and, judging by their first-round selection in the 2020 amateur draft, it sure seems like they would like to ensure a similar brand of high-scoring baseball in future years. The Twins welcomed North Carolina first baseman Aaron Sabato to the organization with pick No. 27 overall and while most regard him as a fine prospect (and choosing him in the spot they did is not regarded as a reach), this is not Spencer Torkelson, either. Perhaps, for our purposes, this is not such a bad thing.