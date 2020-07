Major League Baseball recently released the schedule for the 60-game season. Before the unveiling, it was reported that each team would play 40 games within its division with 20 against its geographical counterparts in the other league.

The reveal was somewhat surprising, as instead of playing teams within the division five times at home and on the road, the split is uneven -- six/four or seven/three. The league deemed a reduction in travel was desired over balanced divisional schedules.