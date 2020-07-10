Fantasy baseball X factors: Hitters

The New York Mets claim outfielder Yoenis Cespedes is currently healthy and apparently well in line to garner the lion's share of regular playing time as the team's designated hitter. Reporters who have seen Cespedes hit claim he looks terrific, back to his normal of several seasons ago, that they can see Cespedes locked in for a big truncated, 60-game season, especially now that all he has to do is worry about hitting and not lugging his glove into left field. Dream big, Cespedes and Mets fans say!

