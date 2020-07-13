        <
          Karablog: Fantasy baseball going mad over Vlad

          Fantasy managers will have to hope that Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gets used to playing at a new position in 2020. AP
          12:43 PM ET
          • Eric KarabellESPN Senior Writer
          Kudos to the Toronto Blue Jays for realizing that future Hall of Fame slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. -- and yes, I expect his induction sometime around 2042 -- is simply not a passable third baseman. He will move to first base, or combine that role with designated hitter duties. Guerrero underachieved at the plate as a rookie, but that happens to plenty of folks. Defensively, he was poor with little hope of significant improvement, and while I am generally loathe in acknowledging this, perhaps it did affect him at the plate. Just let the slugger slug.