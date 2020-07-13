Fantasy baseball X factors: Pitchers

It seems a bit hard to fathom, judging by the organization's success the past decade, but despite playing in the most extreme pitcher's ballpark in the major leagues, no San Francisco Giants starting pitchers show up on initial rosters in more than a small handful of ESPN standard leagues. It sure did not used to be that way! Right-hander Johnny Cueto used to be really, really good and a fantasy staple, and right-hander Jeff Samardzija certainly had his place as a strikeout option. Kevin Gausman was supposed to be a star back in his Orioles days, and Drew Smyly ... well, OK -- but he was worth rostering five years ago.

Current Giants pitchers figure to look far different in a few seasons, since they are in rebuilding mode, but when discussing X factors in today's fantasy world, well, there is a potential fit here.