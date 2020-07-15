Rangers' arms among fantasy baseball pitchers most impacted by strength of schedule

As if fantasy baseball weren't already demanding, the current conditions yield myriad new challenges. The abbreviated season will certainly affect your draft strategy, especially for pitching. The universal DH fuels the new paradigm with American League arms being at least as desired (if not more) than their National League counterparts. Additionally, the regional schedule introduces nuances in terms of player ranking. What follows is a discussion concerning several of the more pertinent schedule-based adjustments.

Over a 162-game season, aggregate park factors for away games are assumed to average out to neutral, as is the quality of opposition. Sure, some players catch a break or two or draw the short straw. However, by and large, beyond some tweaking for players on new clubs, little credence is given to the schedule as much of its influence is already baked in with teams playing similar teams year after year.