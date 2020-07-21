Fantasy baseball sleepers emerge from weekend action, news

Bryce Harper and Didi Gregorius blasted three-run homers off Max Scherzer. Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton blasted home runs in the same game. Four Orioles blasted home runs at Philadelphia. Yes, baseball returned with a blast as summer training games were played this weekend, with the real stuff scheduled for later this week. I admit I watched. It is baseball. I love baseball. Perhaps some of you do as well. Did it matter for fantasy purposes? Well, Jordan Montgomery sure looked good!

Fantasy managers cannot help to have some bias when it comes to preseason results, and I am guessing we see Judge and Stanton, in particular, move up in ADP this week, even though nobody doubts their power. We just have reason to doubt they manage to suit up close to 60 games. Still, while I cannot say my rankings altered from weekend action -- except for a notable free agent returning to free agency -- I sure watched and enjoyed.

Here are my takes on recent news, and no, it does not include Scherzer allowing seven runs more than Montgomery did. It happens. However, Luis Robert sure looks like a star.