        <
        >
          EXCLUSIVE CONTENT
          Get ESPN+

          Karablog: Bold fantasy pitching options for each team

          Will Mike Clevinger of the Cleveland Indians take home the Cy Young Award this season? Getty Images
          7:59 AM ET
          • Eric KarabellESPN Senior Writer
            Close
            • ESPN contributor on TV, radio, podcasts, blogs, Magazine
            • Charter member of FSWA Hall of Fame
            • Author of "The Best Philadelphia Sports Arguments"
            Follow on Twitter

          Time is running out for some final thoughts before the season commences with a pair of games on Thursday night, so I thought it might be a good idea to take one final quick tour around the league. I'm looking for some bold fantasy options, starting today with the pitchers. Here we go!

          Arizona Diamondbacks: The analytical community seems so unanimous in its belief that Madison Bumgarner will brutally fail outside San Francisco. You know what? I say go and get him cheap. Watch him fall in drafts and then enjoy the 3.75 ERA and a whiff per inning. Of course, Zac Gallen five rounds later is the better bargain. Watch underrated Kevin Ginkel force his way into at least five saves.