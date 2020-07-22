Karablog: Bold fantasy pitching options for each team

Time is running out for some final thoughts before the season commences with a pair of games on Thursday night, so I thought it might be a good idea to take one final quick tour around the league. I'm looking for some bold fantasy options, starting today with the pitchers. Here we go!

Arizona Diamondbacks: The analytical community seems so unanimous in its belief that Madison Bumgarner will brutally fail outside San Francisco. You know what? I say go and get him cheap. Watch him fall in drafts and then enjoy the 3.75 ERA and a whiff per inning. Of course, Zac Gallen five rounds later is the better bargain. Watch underrated Kevin Ginkel force his way into at least five saves.