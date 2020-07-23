Karablog: Bold fantasy hitting options for each team

The 2020 season is finally upon us, with two games ready to take place here on Thursday night. After discussing some bold pitching thoughts for each big league team yesterday, it is now time to focus on the hitting side of the equation. Here we go!

Arizona Diamondbacks: The more I study what Ketel Marte achieved statistically last season, the more I believe he will avoid major regression. Starling Marte goes ahead of him in drafts because of the extra steals, but in a shortened season, I can be convinced otherwise. I can also be convinced that Kevin Cron is just as good as Christian Walker, should he get a legit chance. Ah, the fate of older, right-handed hitting first basemen who languish in the minors forever!