The New York Mets have their first official big splash of the 2020-21 offseason, acquiring shortstop Francisco Lindor and right-handed starter Carlos Carrasco from Cleveland on Thursday in exchange for shortstops Andres Gimenez and Amed Rosario and prospects Isaiah Greene, an outfielder, and Josh Wolf, a right-handed starter.

Here's how Tristan H. Cockcroft and Eric Karabell see the trade impacting Lindor, Carrasco and the other players in the deal.