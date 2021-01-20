Fantasy baseball: George Springer finds a new home ... or does he?

George Springer found himself a new home late Tuesday night, agreeing to a six-year, $150-million contract with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Or, perhaps it would be better to phrase that as Springer found himself a new team, since a big wrinkle, certainly for fantasy baseball purposes, is that his fellow Blue Jays don't yet formally know exactly what stadium they'll call home in 2021. If you recall, last season the Blue Jays played 26 of their 30 home games at Sahlen Field in Buffalo, two at Washington's Nationals Park and one apiece at Boston's Fenway Park and Philadelphia's Citizens Bank Park (those latter two coming in the second game of a doubleheader in which the Blue Jays were considered to be the "home" team).