Trevor Bauer's decision to join Dodgers is a fantasy baseball bonanza

There weren't many landing spots this offseason where Trevor Bauer could have strengthened his fantasy value. However, by agreeing to terms with the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers, he might well have ended up selecting the only new home where that will actually be the case.

Bauer, for those unaware, has been making overtures for more than a year now to be the major league's only starter tasked with regularly working on only three days of rest. He was one of just eight pitchers to pitch even a single game in such a short-rest start while throwing at least 75 pitches in 2020. His 12 strikeouts in that Sept. 23 outing matched Patrick Corbin's total in a 2019 National League Championship Series start for the most by any pitcher under those circumstances since 2001.