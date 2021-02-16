Fantasy baseball projections: How the sausage gets made

Projecting player performance for 2021 offers many unique challenges beyond those already associated with the process. Everyone is aware of the small sample variability generating several outlying seasons in both directions. Each year, there are surprise players on the various leaderboards after two months of play who often then end up being closer to the bottom of the pack than the top. Every season, some individuals struggle early before finding their footing and producing as usual.

The same was true in 2020, except the 60-game schedule didn't allow for the water to find its level. The problem is, all we have are those two months' worth of data to help baseline expectations for the impending campaign.