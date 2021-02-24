        <
          Kings of Command: Breakout pitchers to draft in fantasy baseball

          Though he has yet to win a game in the majors, Cincinnati's Tejay Antone is definitely a pitcher who commands your attention in 2021. Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
          9:59 AM ET
          • Tristan H. Cockcroft

          This is the reality of a 60-game season: Funky statistical things happen.