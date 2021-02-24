Skip to navigation
Kings of Command: Breakout pitchers to draft in fantasy baseball
Though he has yet to win a game in the majors, Cincinnati's Tejay Antone is definitely a pitcher who commands your attention in 2021.
This is the reality of a 60-game season: Funky statistical things happen.