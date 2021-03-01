Fantasy baseball: Don't overlook the Orioles

So many things are bigger than fantasy baseball and we got a reminder of that on Sunday afternoon when Baltimore Orioles outfielder Trey Mancini came to bat in the first inning on the first day of spring training baseball games. Mancini, who has recovered from a scary bout with colon cancer, received a minute-long standing ovation from the Sarasota, Fla., crowd. He missed the 2020 season but let us not forget he hit .291 with 35 home runs, 97 RBI and 106 runs in 2019. If he approaches those numbers in 2021, his current ADP will indeed look silly.

