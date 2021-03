The revolving door of the Houston Astros rotation continued to turn this weekend as free agent right-hander Jake Odorizzi joined up on a multi-year contract. We can presume this was in response to the finger injury suffered by left-hander Framber Valdez but wait, there is unfortunately more. Top prospect Forrest Whitley has a tear in the UCL of his valuable elbow and needs Tommy John surgery. He still has yet to debut in the big leagues and it will not happen in 2021.

