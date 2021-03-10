Fantasy baseball: AL LABR review

Unpredictable seasons demand unpredictable strategies.

The 2021 season is certain to be an unusual one: The first played off a 60-game, prior-year sample. A year following one during which no pitcher exceeded 84 innings pitched, with only 40 even meeting the ERA qualification threshold. The lingering threat of a pandemic, after a season during which 43 games were postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases. And, on top of all that, the February report that Major League Baseball will slightly deaden the baseball, while adding more humidors around the league.