Tristan's Twenty: fantasy baseball sleepers

Value, in fantasy baseball, is in the eye of the beholder.

He's an example I've used often on these pages during his still-young career, but Adalberto Mondesi is as illustrative as you'll find entering 2021. Currently, in ESPN leagues, he's going outside the top-50 picks overall, despite the fact that, from Sept. 4 forward last season he was the most valuable player in fantasy baseball, not to mention that I've ranked him a full round earlier than his ADP (Average Draft Pick) number. In that regard, I consider Mondesi to be a relative bargain -- something I wasn't expecting at the offseason's onset.