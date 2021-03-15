If you're getting ready to play some fantasy baseball, ESPN has got you covered. We've got rankings, salary-cap values and cheat sheets for rotisserie, head-to-head categories and head-to-head points leagues. But what about if you play in a league with settings different from those three popular offerings?

In this sabermetric age, it's not uncommon to find a league that uses on-base percentage instead of batting average, quality starts in place of wins, or even includes as many as 10 categories on either side of the ball. For one of these custom formats, there's no simpler way to craft yourself a set of rankings than by using ESPN's Fantasy Baseball Custom Value Generator.