Fantasy baseball: 10 players to pass on at their current draft value

Be open-minded, especially in a year played in the midst of a pandemic, coming off another abbreviated by and heavily impacted by said pandemic.

This year's "Not on my team!" list, my annual list of the players in whom I'm least interested and therefore least expect to roster to my fantasy baseball teams, was particularly tough to compile. There are precious few players I refuse to draft, a point that also came up in my "Tristan's Twenty" column regarding Adalberto Mondesi, whom I expected would be the poster boy for this year's list but as of this morning is a relative bargain, going 54th overall in ESPN drafts during the past week.

Anyone can be a value selection, depending upon how far he lasts in your draft -- even Mondesi! -- and maybe some of the names below will linger long enough on the board that even I would be happy to roster them. Based on what I'm seeing in my early drafts, in ESPN's ADP, in offsite ADPs and other leagues I've read about or witnessed, though, these are the 10 players whom I would not roster for their current price tags.