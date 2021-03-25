Fantasy baseball: Karabell's bold predictions for every AL team

Spring training is ending soon, so it is time to get a little bold when it comes to fantasy baseball! There are, of course, different levels of bold. For example, while I believe that Cleveland DH Franmil Reyes may end up leading the sport in home runs, I do not think he will hit 75 blasts. There's a big difference in degree of boldness there!

Anyway, let's get right to it, starting with the American League. (We'll voice our National League opinions tomorrow.) To be clear, most, if not all, of these bold predictions are not going to happen. Still, perhaps I am on the right track with some of them -- and that may be just as important as we tackle our final drafts before the start of the regular season.