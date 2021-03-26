Fantasy baseball: Karabell's bold predictions for every NL team

Spring training is ending soon, so it is time to get a little bold when it comes to fantasy baseball! There are, of course, different levels of bold. For example, while I believe the Marlins could have a top-five rotation for fantasy purposes, I do not think anyone on that staff will be Jacob deGrom, either. There's a big difference in degree of boldness there!

Anyway, let us continue on, and after starting with the American League yesterday, we now head to the National League! To be clear, most, if not all, of these bold predictions are not going to happen. Still, perhaps I am on the right track with some of them -- and that may be just as important as we tackle our final drafts before the start of the regular season.