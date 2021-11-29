What happens to Marcus Semien's fantasy value in Texas?

The first of the big-name free agent shortstops -- or, in this case, second base, which was his primary position in 2021 -- is off the board, as Marcus Semien reportedly agreed to sign with the Texas Rangers on Sunday, for a whopping seven years and $175 million.

Semien was the best in fantasy terms from that group, finishing fourth among shortstop-eligibles and third among second basemen in 2021. He's also the oldest, having turned 31 years of age in September, so it's curious to see a rebuilding team like the Rangers turn in his direction. It might be one of the few places where his chances of repeating what was a marvelous past season took a definitive hit.