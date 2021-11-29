What happens to Max Scherzer's fantasy value in Flushing?

If you can't beat 'em, sign 'em.

That's the apparent strategy of the New York Mets -- well, really, their strategy is to simply load up on stellar parts -- in signing Max Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young Award winner and the No. 3 finisher in that balloting in 2021. Scherzer had a history of dominance against the Mets, including his no-hitter and his best single-game fantasy point total (49, using ESPN's traditional scoring system), four games of 25-plus points (tied for his most against a single opponent), a 2.68 ERA, an 0.94 WHIP and 213 strikeouts against them (the latter his most against a single opponent).

Granted, he'll no longer face the Mets, but you can throw in his career track record at Citi Field, which includes a 10-2 record, a 2.14 ERA, an 0.90 WHIP and 125 strikeouts in 14 starts, and it's clear that Scherzer enjoys pitching in New York. It makes sense considering his big-stage track record, which includes a 3.22 career postseason ERA and 10 of 21 postseason starts resulting in a 60-plus Bill James Game Score, a 1.88 ERA in his seven career Sunday Night Baseball starts and that brilliant 7-0 record and 1.98 ERA in his 11 starts following his trade to the Los Angeles Dodgers last July.