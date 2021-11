My, how quickly things are changing this baseball offseason.

Less than 24 hours after coming to terms with Marcus Semien, the Texas Rangers shook up their lineup even further, adding Corey Seager to their middle infield mix on a reported 10-year, $325 million contract. It's the type of move hinted at last night when Semien arrived, and as I described then, this does change things more positively for Semien, as well as for the Rangers' offense and team outlook as a whole.